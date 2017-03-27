Closings and Cancellations by county

Closings and Cancellations by county

Here's a list of closings and cancellations from across the Gulf Coast, in relation to the winter weather. MOBILE COUNTY Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has decided to CLOSE City Government for Wednesday, January 29 with the exception of emergency personnel who shall report to work as directed by their supervisors.

