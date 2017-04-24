Brenau track and field team places host of players on all-conference teams
After the Brenau track and field team captured its fifth consecutive Southern States Athletic Conference championship last Saturday, several of its competitors earned all-conference recognition in a league announcement Wednesday. The Golden Tigers produced five of first-team selections: Ayana Daniels , Nia Griffin , Sydney Haas , Sydney Romine and Iman Williams .
