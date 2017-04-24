Boots, flowers and a mega condo: What's not to love?
Boot Barn plans to open this fall in 9,000 square feet of space in the Pecan Building at 5456 U.S. 90 in Tillman's Corner in Mobile, according to Nathan Handmacher of Stirling Properties, who represented the property owner. The western and work-wear chain has 210 stores including one in Birmingham.
