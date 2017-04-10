Bond reduced for teen accused of shooting girl in the leg
A Mobile District Court Judge reduced the bond amounts from $5,000 to $3,000 each for 16-year-old Quenterus Brown on Thursday, but denied his attorney's motion to not try the teen as an adult. The arraignment hearing took place in front of Mobile District Court Judge George Hardesty around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr 3
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC