Bojangles' franchisee to open first location in Mobile
Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits will open its first restaurant in Mobile, at 3213 Dauphin St., according to a company spokesman. While he could not confirm the opening date, the spokesman said the restaurant will be owned and operated by Bojangles' franchisee Angle Inc. of Gautier, Miss.
