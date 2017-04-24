BC Rain coach arrested for alleged se...

BC Rain coach arrested for alleged sexual contact with student

Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The Mobile Police Department arrested Robert Brazile III Friday afternoon, accusing him of having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. According to the Mobile County Public School System's biography page, Brazile is a physical education teacher and health teacher.

