Autistic Mobile woman raped during Ma...

Autistic Mobile woman raped during Mardi Gras, group home faces investigations

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Alabama Live

The Mobile Police Department said they believe a 25-year-old autistic woman who was raped on Wednesday, March 1 is from a group home and was staying with caretakers at Candlewood Suites located at 121 N. Royal Street. A criminal investigation has been launched by the Mobile District Attorney's Office into the sexual assault of a 25-year-old autistic Mobile woman during Mardi Gras festivities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing person Apr 6 Edna Pierce Lex Ky 2
Kay Atkins Raines Apr 3 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar 27 Rlambert 4
Murder at Mobile hotel Mar 25 Alabama chick 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Mar 21 Bob 4
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Mar 21 Bob 5
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,703 • Total comments across all topics: 280,290,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC