Autistic Mobile woman raped during Mardi Gras, group home faces investigations
The Mobile Police Department said they believe a 25-year-old autistic woman who was raped on Wednesday, March 1 is from a group home and was staying with caretakers at Candlewood Suites located at 121 N. Royal Street. A criminal investigation has been launched by the Mobile District Attorney's Office into the sexual assault of a 25-year-old autistic Mobile woman during Mardi Gras festivities.
