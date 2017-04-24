Alligator expert thinks breeding season to blame for Water Street alligator encounter
An alligator that found its way into downtown Mobile on Friday afternoon, April 21, 2017 got a lot of attention as did the emergency responders who wrangled it. While it's not strange to see more alligator activity this time of year, spotting one in downtown Mobile is.
