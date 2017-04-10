Alabama governor, facing possible impeachment, to resign: lawmaker
FILE PHOTO: Alabama Governor Robert Bentley speaks during a news conference in Mobile, Alabama, U.S. on July 2, 2012. Alabama Governor Robert Bentley will resign later on Monday, as a state legislative committee began hearings that could have led to his impeachment on allegations stemming from his relationship with a former adviser, a state representative said.
