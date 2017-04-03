Alabama governor could face charges i...

Alabama governor could face charges in sex-tinged scandal

Yesterday Read more: CBS News

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley could face criminal prosecution after a state ethics panel found probable cause that he broke ethics and campaign finance laws in a sex-tinged scandal that has engulfed him for more than a year. The Alabama Ethics Commission, after an all-day meeting, voted to refer four issues to the district attorney's office, which will decide whether to pursue charges.

