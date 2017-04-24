Alabama company wins $260 million nav...

Alabama company wins $260 million naval contract

17 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A Pentagon announcement says International Marine and Industrial Applicators of Spanish Fort and QED Systems Inc. of Virginia Beach, Virginia, will share the work. The contract is to put paint and other coatings on naval vessels.

