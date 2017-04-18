ACCEL Academy: Take a first look inside Alabama's first charter school
The Mobile Area Education Foundation gave educators and potential students their first look Thursday at the ACCEL Day and Evening Academy. When the academy opens next fall, it will be Alabama's first tuition-free charter school.
