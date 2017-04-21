90-year-old woman bitten by poisonous snake stomps on it, then drives ...
A 90-year-old woman in Mobile, AL wasn't going to let a poisonous snakebite ruin her day. On her way to her weekly Crafty Critters club at church, Nell Toenes thought she saw a pretty leaf and picked it up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Wed
|drop that duce
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr 3
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC