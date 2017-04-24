2nd suspect identified in Easy Money store kidnapping, robbery
Mobile police said 18-year-old Calvin Lashun Harris has been identified as the second suspect in connection with the kidnapping of a Easy Money store employee. A second suspect has been identified in connection with the kidnapping of a female Easy Money store employee, who was forced to sit in her car overnight at a cemetery with her alleged kidnapper, earlier in April.
