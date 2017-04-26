26-year-old victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash near Grand Bay
ALEA Spokesman Kevin Cook said the victim in the two-vehicle crash at occurred at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday was identified as 26-year-old Bruce Edward Clements of Eight Mile. The victim in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Dawes Road in Mobile on Tuesday evening has been identified by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Read more at Alabama Live.
