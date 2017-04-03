1 on 1 fight turned into deadly melee in teen stabbing death, case sent to grand jury

A one on one fight between 17-year-old Gaige Taylor and another teen, under the cover of darkness lit by the headlights of multiple vehicles inside a dirt pit in Theodore, turned into a huge melee and fatal stabbing according to a Mobile Police Department detective. That information and much more was revealed during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning for the two teens being charged as adults with murder in the death of Taylor.

