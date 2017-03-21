Woman charged with killing man at Mob...

Woman charged with killing man at Mobile, Alabama, motel

13 hrs ago

News outlets report 24-year-old Coaty Bankston was arrested Monday, a day after 36-year-old Robert Williams was shot and killed at an Extend A Suites motel in Mobile. Mobile Police spokeswoman Charlette Solis says there was reportedly an argument in a second-floor room of the motel before gunshots were heard.

Mobile, AL

