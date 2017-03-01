With Sessions scandal, the Alabamafication of America is complete
President-elect Donald Trump returns to Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, as part of his "Thank You" tour. U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions of Mobile, who is Trump's nominee for the next U.S. attorney general, left, and Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, center, greet Trump upon his arrival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal wells
|Wed
|Southern
|1
|Crystal wells
|Feb 20
|Southern
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Feb 19
|Family
|2
|Mobile gangs
|Feb 19
|Yepp
|2
|paige alexander henderson and heather michelle ... (May '16)
|Feb 19
|Southern
|3
|John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Roland
|6
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|Feb 10
|grumpyxx
|18
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC