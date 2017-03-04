Why Charles Schumer meeting Vladimir ...

Why Charles Schumer meeting Vladimir Putin doesna t prove President Trump innocent

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events President-elect Donald Trump greets Senator Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general, during a thank you rally in Ladd-Peebles Stadium on December 17, 2016 in Mobile, Alabama. To hear President Trump tell it, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other Trump allies are under fire for committing no greater sin than sitting down with Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal wells Fri Okayu 3
Crystal wells Mar 1 Southern 1
Kay Atkins Raines Feb 19 Family 2
Mobile gangs Feb 19 Yepp 2
paige alexander henderson and heather michelle ... (May '16) Feb 19 Southern 3
John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16) Feb 14 Roland 6
News Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C... Feb 10 grumpyxx 18
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,378 • Total comments across all topics: 279,331,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC