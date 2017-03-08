Watch Spoon Perform Disco-Tinged 'Hot Thoughts' on 'Kimmel'
Spoon gave a fiery rendition of their new single "Hot Thoughts" on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday. The song is the title-track from their upcoming record, out March 17th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal wells
|23 hr
|Mmt
|6
|family sex fantasies (Jan '13)
|Thu
|Nikki
|2
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Thu
|Nikki
|4
|preggo (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Nikki
|3
|How many people in Alabama are racist? (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Nikki
|182
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Nikki
|3
|Crystal wells
|Mar 1
|Southern
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC