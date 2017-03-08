Watch Spoon Perform Disco-Tinged 'Hot...

Watch Spoon Perform Disco-Tinged 'Hot Thoughts' on 'Kimmel'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

Spoon gave a fiery rendition of their new single "Hot Thoughts" on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday. The song is the title-track from their upcoming record, out March 17th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal wells 23 hr Mmt 6
family sex fantasies (Jan '13) Thu Nikki 2
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Thu Nikki 4
preggo (Mar '13) Thu Nikki 3
How many people in Alabama are racist? (Nov '08) Thu Nikki 182
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Thu Nikki 3
Crystal wells Mar 1 Southern 1
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC