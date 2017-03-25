Want to Sell Your Timeshare? Watch Out for this New Title Search and Tax Scheme
If you receive an email or call by Pinebrook Resorts, a time-share company, beware. The BBB of Central and South Alabama reported that consumers have received emails from this company offering to buy their timeshares in return for "closing costs", for taxes and title search fees of $175, to be sent via wire transfer.
