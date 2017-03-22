Walmart distribution center permits OK'd, 'truly significant' project set for groundbreaking
A Walmart distribution center, expected to bring 550 new jobs to Mobile County, is set to be under construction after the land disturbance and building permits were approved earlier this month. A Walmart distribution center, expected to add more than 500 jobs in coastal Alabama, is set to be under construction soon after county officials approved building and land disturbance permits to move the project forward.
