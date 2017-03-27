U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos' Remarks to the Brookings Institution
Thank you, Russ, for that kind introduction, and thank you for your work to develop this important report. And thank you to all of you for taking the time to come here today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Texas Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Wed
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|1
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|5
|Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security
|Mar 21
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC