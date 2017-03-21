U.S. Navy picks Austal for littoral combat ship services
Austal USA received a $36.6 million contract modification to provide core class services and studies for the U.S. Navy's littoral combat ships. The company's services will include engineering assessment, production tasks, and conducting special studies to evaluate the costs of how the vessels are utilized.
