Top 15 Worst Cities for Termites

These U.S. cities are hot spots for termite infestations and it's critical that FMs focus on fumigation efforts to exterminate pests completely Yesterday marked the official first day of spring, and with the rise of warmer temperatures also bring increases in termite activity. Termite infestations cost more than $5 billion in property damages in the U.S. each year and can cause irreversible destruction to construction and retrofits alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buildings.