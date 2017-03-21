Top 15 Worst Cities for Termites
These U.S. cities are hot spots for termite infestations and it's critical that FMs focus on fumigation efforts to exterminate pests completely Yesterday marked the official first day of spring, and with the rise of warmer temperatures also bring increases in termite activity. Termite infestations cost more than $5 billion in property damages in the U.S. each year and can cause irreversible destruction to construction and retrofits alike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Buildings.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Bob
|5
|Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security
|Tue
|Bob
|2
|John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16)
|Sun
|Ncmias
|8
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Floods (Jun '12)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|7
|family sex fantasies (Jan '13)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|preggo (Mar '13)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC