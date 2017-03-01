The Voice: Mobile's Johnny Hayes on picking Adam Levine over Gwen Stefani and 'a...
Mobile's Johnny Hayes performs on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 during the blind auditions for NBC's The Voice. The Mobile, Alabama, native - who failed to advance past the blinds in Season 11 - made good on his second chance earlier this week when he turned two chairs on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal wells
|Wed
|Southern
|1
|Crystal wells
|Feb 20
|Southern
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Feb 19
|Family
|2
|Mobile gangs
|Feb 19
|Yepp
|2
|paige alexander henderson and heather michelle ... (May '16)
|Feb 19
|Southern
|3
|John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Roland
|6
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|Feb 10
|grumpyxx
|18
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC