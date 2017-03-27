'That is great news:' County could sa...

'That is great news:' County could save on new Semmes library lease

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Alabama Live

A Community's Heart: Semmes Library, Mobile Public Library Semmes Branch, This Mobile Press piece looks at the new Semmes Library and how it's important to the Semmes community, MOBILE PRESS, METRO The future of the Semmes branch of the Mobile Public Library has been the subject of Mobile County Commission discussions lately. Supporters of the Semmes library got some good news Monday, as the Mobile County Commission learned that a new agreement could soon cut its lease payments on the building in half.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... 2 hr Rlambert 4
Murder at Mobile hotel Mar 25 Alabama chick 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Mar 21 Bob 4
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Mar 21 Bob 5
Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security Mar 21 Bob 2
John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16) Mar 19 Ncmias 8
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,750 • Total comments across all topics: 279,865,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC