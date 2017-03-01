Tattooed suspect robs gas station for...

Tattooed suspect robs gas station for a second time at gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Alabama Live

The Mobile Police Department is searching for a armed robbery suspect who robbed an Exxon Gas Station employee at gunpoint. Police said they believe two men were involved with the robbery that took place the Exxon located at 5895 Highway 90. Police said the black male and white male subject seen getting out of a red vehicle, that is possibly a Ford Crown Victoria or a Mercury Grand Marquis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal wells Fri Okayu 3
Crystal wells Mar 1 Southern 1
Kay Atkins Raines Feb 19 Family 2
Mobile gangs Feb 19 Yepp 2
paige alexander henderson and heather michelle ... (May '16) Feb 19 Southern 3
John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16) Feb 14 Roland 6
News Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C... Feb 10 grumpyxx 18
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,305,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC