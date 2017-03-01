Tattooed suspect robs gas station for a second time at gunpoint
The Mobile Police Department is searching for a armed robbery suspect who robbed an Exxon Gas Station employee at gunpoint. Police said they believe two men were involved with the robbery that took place the Exxon located at 5895 Highway 90. Police said the black male and white male subject seen getting out of a red vehicle, that is possibly a Ford Crown Victoria or a Mercury Grand Marquis.
