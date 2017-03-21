Suspect arrested in the 2014 homicide...

Suspect arrested in the 2014 homicide of Ke'lei Morris

10 hrs ago

The Mobile Police Department took 33-year-old Steve Mason into custody on Monday night, according to Mobile County jail records. Morris, was found outside the Arlington Park Apartments located on Grelot Road around 11:30 p.m. on February 2, 2015, suffering from injuries sustained from a shooting.

