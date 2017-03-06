Sewage fix for Halls Mill Creek: $7.9 million project approved
In early January, heavy rains caused sewer overflows throughout the Mobile area. According to the Mobile Area Water and Sewer Service, this new lift station on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue is now in service at one of the problem spots on Three Mile Creek.
