Semmes library could face a move over...

Semmes library could face a move over lease concerns

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Alabama Live

Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson speaks to Semmes-area residents concerned about the fate of the Semmes library on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Based on discussions Thursday, the Mobile County Commission and the city of Semmes may face a tough, and expensive, decision on the future of the Semmes library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murder at Mobile hotel 1 hr Alabama chick 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Fri ThomasA 2
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Mar 21 Bob 4
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Mar 21 Bob 5
Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security Mar 21 Bob 2
John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16) Mar 19 Ncmias 8
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Floods (Jun '12) Mar 19 Redneck 7
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,016 • Total comments across all topics: 279,815,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC