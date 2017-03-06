Rep. Bradley Byrne greeted by jeers during raucous town hall meeting
A confrontation erupts between Todd Duren and Gene Talbott during a raucous town hall meeting hosted by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Fairhope, on Monday, March 6, 2017, at the Via Health, Fitness and Enrichment Center in Mobile, Ala. . U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne addressed a host of issues ranging from health care to the environment before a mostly left-leaning audience Monday during a raucous town hall meeting in Mobile.
