Proposed budget derails Amtrak in Ala...

Proposed budget derails Amtrak in Alabama, but advocates urge calm

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

MOBILE, Ala. - Under President Donald Trump's budget blueprint called "America First," 23 of 46 states that Amtrak serves - including Alabama - would be cut off from the company's long-distance routes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Tue Bob 4
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Tue Bob 5
Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security Tue Bob 2
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Floods (Jun '12) Mar 19 Redneck 7
family sex fantasies (Jan '13) Mar 9 Nikki 2
preggo (Mar '13) Mar 9 Nikki 3
How many people in Alabama are racist? (Nov '08) Mar 9 Nikki 182
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,188 • Total comments across all topics: 279,733,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC