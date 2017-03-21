Proposed budget derails Amtrak in Alabama, but advocates urge calm
MOBILE, Ala. - Under President Donald Trump's budget blueprint called "America First," 23 of 46 states that Amtrak serves - including Alabama - would be cut off from the company's long-distance routes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Bob
|5
|Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security
|Tue
|Bob
|2
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Floods (Jun '12)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|7
|family sex fantasies (Jan '13)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|preggo (Mar '13)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|3
|How many people in Alabama are racist? (Nov '08)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|182
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC