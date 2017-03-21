Pest service ranks Mobile No. 1 in nation ... for termites
Turn out the lights, shutter the windows, bar the doors and try, as much as possible, to separate your house from contact with the planet: Terminix has ranked Mobile No. 1 on a new list of termite-troubled cities .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|10 hr
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|10 hr
|Bob
|5
|Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security
|10 hr
|Bob
|2
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Floods (Jun '12)
|Sun
|Redneck
|7
|family sex fantasies (Jan '13)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|preggo (Mar '13)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|3
|How many people in Alabama are racist? (Nov '08)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|182
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC