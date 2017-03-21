Pest service ranks Mobile No. 1 in na...

Pest service ranks Mobile No. 1 in nation ... for termites

22 hrs ago

Turn out the lights, shutter the windows, bar the doors and try, as much as possible, to separate your house from contact with the planet: Terminix has ranked Mobile No. 1 on a new list of termite-troubled cities .

