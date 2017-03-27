NBC's The Voice: Johnny Hayes on John Legend, upcoming knockouts and Alicia Keys' off-air...

Johnny Hayes, left, Carson Daley and Julien Martinez, right, await the reaction from Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys during the Battles of NBC's The Voice. The Mobile, Alabama, native rocked his way past the Battles stage on NBC's The Voice this week, eliminating Julien Martinez from Adam Levine's team.

