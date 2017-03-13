Mother questions the death of her daughter killed by a stray bullet in Mobile
Tamara White, 22, was shot and killed by a stray bullet when gunfire erupted in a McDonad's parking lot in Mobile on March 7. Her mother, Tammy White, 40, questions how the incident occurred. A little more than a week after 22-year-old Tamara White was hit by a stray bullet that claimed her life in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Mobile, her mother's beautiful home in west Mobile remained silent.
