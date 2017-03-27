Mobile's Dumbwaiter Restaurant expand...

Mobile's Dumbwaiter Restaurant expanding into Baldwin County

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The original location of The Dumbwaiter Restaurant in downtown Mobile celebrated its two-year anniversary last week. Wes Lambert, owner of The Dumbwaiter restaurant, announced Thursday on Facebook that he will open a third location in downtown Fairhope this fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing person Wed Edna Pierce Lex Ky 1
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar 27 Rlambert 4
Murder at Mobile hotel Mar 25 Alabama chick 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Mar 21 Bob 4
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Mar 21 Bob 5
Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security Mar 21 Bob 2
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,480 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC