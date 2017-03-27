Mobile's Dumbwaiter Restaurant expanding into Baldwin County
The original location of The Dumbwaiter Restaurant in downtown Mobile celebrated its two-year anniversary last week. Wes Lambert, owner of The Dumbwaiter restaurant, announced Thursday on Facebook that he will open a third location in downtown Fairhope this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Wed
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|1
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar 27
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|5
|Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security
|Mar 21
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC