Mobile man wanted in connection with arson that involved five people
Fire investigators with Mobile Fire-Rescue said that Shane Michael Nichols, 24, is wanted in connection to a fire that occurred on Baylor Street on February 13, 2017. A 24-year-old man is wanted by the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department in connection with starting a fire at a home with five people inside at the time.
Read more at Alabama Live.
