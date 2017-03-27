Mobile-based aircraft engine company ...

Mobile-based aircraft engine company Continental Motors announces $60 million upgrade

Monday Mar 27

Continental Motors President and CEO Rhett Ross said the company's Blue Marlin Project aims to create "a different business addressing a changing market." Aerospace company Continental Motors has doubled down on Mobile, announcing Monday afternoon that it will spend more than $60 million dollars on a new facility at the Brookley Aeroplex.

