Man guilty of capital murder for 2014 slaying
A Mobile County Circuit Court jury Friday convicted Jamal Oneal Jackson, 26, of capital murder in the stabbing and strangulation death of his girlfriend on July 4, 2014, in a Navco Road apartment. It was a crime that took place in the presence of the victim's daughter, then 4 years old, and which was recorded in progress in part by an attempted 911 call from a cell phone.
