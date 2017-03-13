Man flees car wreck with victim's mot...

Man flees car wreck with victim's motorcycle stuck to his bumper; Mobile crime report

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Alabama Live

The Mobile Police Department said that Matthew Pruett, 29, hit a 49-year-old man on a motorcycle and drove off with the man's motorcycle stuck to his front bumper Wednesday morning. The Mobile Police Department reported that a suspect hit a 49-year-old man on a motorcycle and drove off with the motorcycle attached to his Jeep, while a woman was kidnapped while she sat in her car at a intersection on Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
family sex fantasies (Jan '13) Mar 9 Nikki 2
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Mar 9 Nikki 4
preggo (Mar '13) Mar 9 Nikki 3
How many people in Alabama are racist? (Nov '08) Mar 9 Nikki 182
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Mar 9 Nikki 3
Kay Atkins Raines Feb 19 Family 2
Mobile gangs Feb 19 Yepp 2
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,647,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC