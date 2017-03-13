Man flees car wreck with victim's motorcycle stuck to his bumper; Mobile crime report
The Mobile Police Department said that Matthew Pruett, 29, hit a 49-year-old man on a motorcycle and drove off with the man's motorcycle stuck to his front bumper Wednesday morning. The Mobile Police Department reported that a suspect hit a 49-year-old man on a motorcycle and drove off with the motorcycle attached to his Jeep, while a woman was kidnapped while she sat in her car at a intersection on Wednesday morning.
