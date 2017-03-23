Man assaulted, robbed by his girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend; Mobile crime report
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic altercation, where the tables got turned on a man by his girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend in their Thursday crime report. Police said that at approximately 7:15 p.m. officers observed a suspicious vehicle drive into a field behind a church located at 6109 Howells Ferry Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|3 hr
|Annie
|3
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Sat
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|5
|Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security
|Mar 21
|Bob
|2
|John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16)
|Mar 19
|Ncmias
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC