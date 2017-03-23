Man assaulted, robbed by his girlfrie...

Man assaulted, robbed by his girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend; Mobile crime report

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Alabama Live

The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic altercation, where the tables got turned on a man by his girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend in their Thursday crime report. Police said that at approximately 7:15 p.m. officers observed a suspicious vehicle drive into a field behind a church located at 6109 Howells Ferry Road.

