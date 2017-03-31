LPS re-accredited by CALEA
The Lethbridge Police Service has received its seventh accreditation certificate from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, following a comprehensive audit confirming compliance with more than 480 of the highest standards in policing. Last week Chief Rob Davis travelled to Mobile, Alabama, to appear before an accreditation panel comprised of three CALEA commissioners and two CALEA regional program managers.
