Light agenda at Mobile City Council meeting
The Mobile City Council on Tuesday passed an authorization for Mayor Sandy Stimpson to apply, accept and receive funding from the Mobile County Communications District Grant in the amount of $125,000, with a $25,000 local match; as well as authorizing a performance contract with the Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation for support of the Spring Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agency Conference in the amount of $7,800. One was a contract with Michael Baker International, Inc., for 2017 CIP bridge maintenance and repair in the amount of $36,200 for projects in all seven districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Citronelle Call-News.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Wed
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|1
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mon
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar 25
|Alabama chick
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|4
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Bob
|5
|Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security
|Mar 21
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC