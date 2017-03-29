Light agenda at Mobile City Council m...

Light agenda at Mobile City Council meeting

23 hrs ago Read more: Citronelle Call-News

The Mobile City Council on Tuesday passed an authorization for Mayor Sandy Stimpson to apply, accept and receive funding from the Mobile County Communications District Grant in the amount of $125,000, with a $25,000 local match; as well as authorizing a performance contract with the Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation for support of the Spring Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agency Conference in the amount of $7,800. One was a contract with Michael Baker International, Inc., for 2017 CIP bridge maintenance and repair in the amount of $36,200 for projects in all seven districts.

