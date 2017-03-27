Legion invites veterans in Mobile, Ala., to discuss VA care
The American Legion invites all veterans in the Mobile, Ala., area and their family members to a town hall meeting to discuss their VA care. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 3, at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, 2703 Battleship Parkway, Mobile, AL, 36602.
