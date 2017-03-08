Land is the hot ticket for investors

A local investor paid $450,000 for a commercial lot on U.S. 31 and Jimmy Faulkner Drive in Spanish Fort, next to the new CVS Pharmacy, according to Christmas Properties and Vallas Realty . CVS paid $2.5 million last year for the 2.13 acre site on the northwest corner of U.S. 31, according to Vallas Realty , who handled the transaction.

