Judges: Condemned inmate incompetent

Death row inmate found incompetent to face execution Federal panel rules strokes left Vernon Madison unable to understand reason for death sentence Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2noH3v1 A panel of federal judges Wednesday ruled that a series of strokes rendered an Alabama death row inmate incompetent and prevented his execution. The three-judge panel of the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that an Alabama court improperly found that Vernon Madison, condemned for the 1985 murder of Mobile police officer Julius Schulte, could rationally understand that he faced execution after a series of strokes.

