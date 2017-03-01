Jackson County Sheriff: Deputy shot a...

Jackson County Sheriff: Deputy shot at during chase, kidnapping

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says one of his deputies was shot at in a chase that allegedly started as an assault and kidnapping in Mobile. According to Sheriff Ezell, a tan SUV with an Alabama tag, ran a red light on Highway 90 on Market Street almost hitting the deputy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal wells Mar 3 Okayu 3
Crystal wells Mar 1 Southern 1
Kay Atkins Raines Feb 19 Family 2
Mobile gangs Feb 19 Yepp 2
paige alexander henderson and heather michelle ... (May '16) Feb 19 Southern 3
John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16) Feb 14 Roland 6
News Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C... Feb 10 grumpyxx 18
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,340,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC