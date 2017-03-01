Investors bring three basic food groups: burgers, pizza and tacos
An investor paid $975,000 for a 3,120-square-foot building on an acre of land at 25803 Perdido Beach Blvd., in Orange Beach, according to Vallas Realty. The buyer plans to develop the property for retail use.
