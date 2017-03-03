Historically, Mardis Gras means more than beads and booze
An ash cross marked on the forehead during Ash Wednesday symbolizes, in Catholicism, the dust from which God made us. Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras or Pancake Day - the holiday has several names, but it's known best for its parties and food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The WSU Signpost.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal wells
|Fri
|Okayu
|3
|Crystal wells
|Mar 1
|Southern
|1
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Feb 19
|Family
|2
|Mobile gangs
|Feb 19
|Yepp
|2
|paige alexander henderson and heather michelle ... (May '16)
|Feb 19
|Southern
|3
|John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Roland
|6
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|Feb 10
|grumpyxx
|18
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC